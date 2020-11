FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- According to a report released this week by the NCAA, student-athletes have combined to earn the top graduation success rate (GSR) in the history of the Razorback program for the second-consecutive year.

In a news release sent Tuesday, officials with the University of Arkansas say Razorback student-athletes that entered school in 2013 earned a GSR of 85%, which is the highest GSR in school history.