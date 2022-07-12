SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a social media post from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, a Greenwood neighborhood is being evacuated after a large fire jumped a fire break at Fort Chaffee.

The post was made around 6:10 p.m. on July 12 and reported the fire was approaching the residential Hilltop addition in Greenwood. Multiple fire departments have responded to the scene including crews from Greenwood, Huntington, and Fort Chaffee.

Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Zachary Hall-Arkansas Storm Tracker & Cedarville Fire & Rescue







The neighborhood in the area of Hilltop Drive and Norwood Drive is being evacuated, and everyone is asked to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office calls this “a dangerous situation.”

Kinslow says Norwood Drive is completely blocked off to traffic to make way for emergency responders.

Around 35 homes are being evacuated, according to Kinslow. A local pavilion is open to residents who need shelter in the meantime.