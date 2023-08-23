LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The oppressive Arkansas heat is putting many counties at risk of fires.
As the heat conditions get worse in Arkansas, many counties are being put under a burn ban.
Here are the counties currently under burn bans:
- Ashley County
- Chicot County
- Faulkner County
- Hempstead County
- Little River County
- Lonoke County
- Miller County
- Nevada County
- White County
- Woodruff County
According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, county judges issue burn bans. More burn ban info can be found at ArkFireInfo.org.
For the latest weather conditions in the area, check the forecast from the Arkansas Storm Team.