Update: 2 students arrested after bringing guns to Fordyce High School, officials say

Update:

FORDYCE, Ark. – Two students have been arrested after being accused of bringing guns to the campus at Fordyce High School.

Both incidents happened on Friday night during a fundraiser.

The district provided these full details Monday on social media:

I want to share with you the details of an incident in which a handgun was brought to Fordyce High School on Friday evening, August 16, at our Movie Night fundraiser. Here are the facts as we know them. We had student reports that an eighth grade male had shown off a pistol on the breezeway that connects our campuses. No threats were made that we know of. As soon as the allegations surfaced, our administrators began working to get to the bottom of these reports.

The student in question has admitted to bringing the gun on campus. We notified law enforcement, and this student was arrested. We appreciate the student who stepped forward and did the right thing by letting us know about this very serious incident.

Our investigation is ongoing, and we take this very seriously. If any additional details surface, we will let our patrons know immediately. We do not want wild rumors to get started. We will have a heightened police presence on our campus until we wrap up our investigation. Please know that your child’s safety is our highest priority.

Dr. Judy Hubbell, Superintendent

UPDATE:

Further investigation by law enforcement and Fordyce School District administration has revealed that there were two pistols present on our campus Friday evening. The second student has been arrested and taken into custody. I will keep everyone updated on any new developments. Our law enforcement and our administration have done an excellent job containing this situation. Again, your child’s safety is our top priority.

Dr. Judy Hubbell, Superintendent

Original story:

FORDYCE, Ark. – An 8th grade student brought a gun to Fordyce High School during a Movie Night fundraiser on Friday, the superintendent says in a statement.

The district says a heightened police presence will be on campus while the investigation continues this week.