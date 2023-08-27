TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The high school football game between Bentonville West and Booker T. Washington on Friday night in Tulsa was called in the fourth quarter after a teen was seen with a gun, according to Tulsa Police.

According to a report from TPD, at 10:08 p.m. a 16-year-old showed a pistol in a crowd of students during the game.

“The suspect was seen lunging with his shirt tail pulled up, brandishing a tan pistol,” the report stated. “This act scared the crowd, and everyone began running away from the suspect, causing a brief stampede.”

During the stampede, the suspect fled the area with Tulsa Public Schools police in pursuit. The pistol was dropped by the suspect during the pursuit and was recovered by TPS police.

The suspect hopped a fence and vanished from the view of police, according to the report.

Tulsa PD was at the game and contained the situation. No injuries were reported according, to Tulsa PD.

Near the end of tonight’s football game between Booker T. Washington vs Bentonville West at Booker T. Washington High School, a person was reported to be in possession of a gun. Tulsa Public Schools’ Campus Police were on site and pursued the individual, and the Tulsa Police Department also responded. Law enforcement recovered a weapon, but no suspect was apprehended. All event participants were evacuated to safety, and the incident is currently under investigation. More information will be forthcoming once confirmed by law enforcement. -Tulsa Public Schools’ statement on the incident

The suspect is 5’6″-5’8″, wearing an oversized t-shirt, and baggy khakis.

Watch the video above to see the stands clear after the firearm was shown. (Courtesy of KJRH News 2)