LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Undefeated Harding University ended their season with a win and a trophy in the 2023 Division II Football Championship Saturday in a 38-7 win over the Colorado School of Mines.

The Bisons travelled to McKinney, Texas on Saturday to play in the championship and proved to be the team to compete with.

This was the first time in school history for the Bisons to compete in a national championship, but it did not impact the level of talent on the field as Harding led in scoring points the entirety of the game.

FOX 16 News sports reporter Josh Berrian will be live tonight from Texas to give fans at a home a replay of the exciting win for Searcy and the state of Arkansas.