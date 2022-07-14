LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas Department of Health is cautioning businesses about fake restaurant inspectors in the area.

The “inspectors” claim they are with the department and there to conduct a restaurant inspection and then use that role to take advantage of a businessperson representing the restaurant.

If anyone thinks they have been taken in by such a scam they should call the Attorney General’s office at 800-482-8982 or OAG@ArkansasAG.com.

Business operators are reminded that state inspectors, be they for restaurants, cosmetology services, plumbing, natural gas, or other areas will have state-issued identification, complete with agency logo, which they will also show if asked. An inspector, ADH reminds, will never ask for money.

If concerned about an inspector, a call to the local health unit or ADH Environmental Health Protection can be made to confirm identity.

If a business has questions about an inspection or a payment request, Environmental Health Protection can be reached during normal business hours at 501-661-2171.