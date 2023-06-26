MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas will have access to water beginning Monday via a mobile emergency tanker, after the city lost water during Sunday’s storms.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to use a “water hippo” to supply water to the city. A water hippo is an emergency water supply tank on wheels.

Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are using an eight-wheeled M977 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, configured with a 2,000-gallon water tank on board the truck to haul potable water from nearby Marvell, Ark, according to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard.

The water will be available beginning Monday at 98 Plaza Ave. in West Helena.

Helena-West Helena, Arkansas utilities put customers under a precautionary boil-water advisory Sunday.

A failure of the pump control system at the West Helena water plant meant many customers experienced no water pressure or water supply for about an hour Sunday morning, according to a press release from the city’s utility department shared by Mayor Christopher Franklin.

The city said all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice or washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute, as a precaution. The advisory will remain in place until the problem is corrected, city officials said.

The guard said water service is expected to be restored in the city by Thursday.

Gov. Sanders declared a state of emergency in Arkansas on Monday, “as applied to commercial vehicles hauling heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, necessary hardware, and other transmission and distribution equipment to line crews for the purpose of restoring power to the citizens of the State.”

Entergy, which services much of northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas, reported 21,000 customers without power Monday morning. Helena-West Helena schools were closed Monday.