HECTOR, Ark. – Severe storms ripped through parts of the state early Tuesday morning causing downed trees and power lines, even destroying several homes and buildings in Pope County.

In Hector, crews and people who live there like J.W. Mackey worked all day working to clear debris and limbs left behind from the severe weather.

“Just making my way around my farm, I noticed a lot more damage this morning,” Mackey said. “I got at least a couple trees on some fence.”

While some folks like Mackey only had minor damage, others like Marjorie Coffman Utley bore the brunt of the storms.

“There was water coming out of the ceiling, electric light fixtures, and all of this was gone. It was instantly,” Utley said.

That was the moment she heard the roof rip off the back of her home where her son sleeps.

“He’s a Vietnam vet and paralyzed and in a wheelchair,” Utley said.

Once she got help, they moved him out of bed and into the kitchen. Little did they know what would happen next.

“The whole ceiling, all of that, fell right on his bed where he had been laying not two minutes earlier,” Utley said.

Building after building on her property was wiped out in the matter of minutes, but Utley said that’s not what’s important.

“We’ve lost years and years of memories from the old house and the old things that have been here since the house was homesteaded, but we both came out with our lives,” Utley said.

She said that in and of itself is a miracle.

“Oh it was just like God has taken care of us again,” Utley said.

Pope County officials say there are no reports of injuries from the storms.