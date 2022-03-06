HOPE, Ark. – The Hope Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Police say that 14-year-old Hailey Cox was last seen on Friday March 4 around 4:40 p.m.

Cox was seen getting into a brownish mini-van, possibly a Honda Odyssey being driven by an Asian or Hispanic man between the ages of 16 and 20. Cox is said to be wearing a plaid skirt with possibly heavy make-up and jewelry.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hailey Cox is asked to contact the Hope Police Department at 870-777-3434.