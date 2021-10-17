Hot Springs Food Fest spotlights city’s food, lets foodies vote on the best

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. — Hot Springs will celebrate the variety of food available in the city with Feast Month, Nov. 1-30.

“People just can’t believe the tremendous variety of dining experiences that we have here in Hot Springs,” Visit Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder said. “From barbecue to fine-dining Continental cuisine, the choices available in our city are unrivaled.

“So we have decided to devote the entire month of November to a celebration of that variety with our Second Annual Feast Month.”

Solleder said last year’s Feast Month featured voting on the city’s best barbecue, best pizza, best burger and best taco.

“Last year’s voters named Stubby’s best barbecue, DeLuca’s best pizza, the Ohio Club best burger and Capo’s best taco,” Solleder said. “This year we are expanding the voting to include best breakfast, best Asian and best steak, to name a few.”

He said a month-long online survey would let foodies vote on their favorites in each of those categories.

Visit Hot Springs’ social media marketing posts in November will concentrate on food-related topics, including Hidden Gems and the popular “Feast Mode” videos that are posted to various online sites. There also will be “foodiegrams” and user-generated pictures and videos of their dining experiences. The best Instagram pictures using the #feastmonth hashtag will receive Hot Springs Feast Month aprons.

“Feast Month also will celebrate the city’s food-related events such as the Taste of the Holidays at Mid-America Science Museum and the All In Steak Showdown,” Solleder said.

“Hot Springs is a foodie destination,” he said. “This small city has culinary delights no matter what you’re hungry for: Tacos, burgers, sushi, pizza, barbecue, food trucks and more. During the month of November, Hot Springs celebrates all things food, from appetizers to desserts.”

For more information call Bill Solleder at 501-321-2027.