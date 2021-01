LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Service (DHS) announced Wednesday the Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received a $425,000 grant to expand its efforts to use the science of early childhood development to meet the urgent needs of infants and toddlers.

Arkansas is only one of three states in the country that was awarded the grant from ZERO TO THREE National Resource Center for the Infant-Toddler Court Program (NRC).