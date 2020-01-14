Hoxie Schools celebrate 65th integration anniversary

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds of people in Lawrence County gathered to observe a special day in history of bringing people together.

Monday marked the 65th anniversary in which Hoxie Schools were integrated, bringing people of all races together to sit in the same classroom and receive the same education.

Students in Lawrence County and community members from across the region and state observed the special day at Hoxie High School’s gymnasium.

The Hoxie First Stand Board, Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, the City of Hoxie, and the Hoxie School District hosted the event while honoring those who experienced the long-time journey in 1955 calling it a “memorable moment”.

“The crowd was wonderful, the gymnasium was full,” Pat Johnson, the chairperson of the Eddie Mae Herron museum in Pocahontas, said. “And it was just of all diversity, that’s what was great.”

Following the presentation, the high school’s 2020 senior class joined the commission of a time capsule ceremony, which will be planted into the ground and won’t be re-opened until 2065 for the 100th-anniversary celebration.