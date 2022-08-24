WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.

According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, at approximately 1:45 p.m. a caller reported that they located something suspicious in the water under the Highway 412 bridge. Upon arrival, deputies found human remains floating in the water under the bridge near Ramsey Ramp off of Vaughan Road.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Criminal Investigation Division responded to recover the remains, investigate and conduct a search of the area.

The remains were transported to the Washington County Coroner’s Office. The investigation and search continues, according to the press release.