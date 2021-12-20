Hutchinson submits request for federal disaster declaration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he has submitted a request for Arkansas to be declared a federal disaster area following the devastating tornadoes of Dec. 10.

“Today I submitted a letter to President Biden requesting Arkansas be declared a federal disaster area,” Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “This will ensure the availability of FEMA funding to expedite the recovery process of those areas impacted by recent storms/tornadoes.”

Today I submitted a letter to President Biden requesting Arkansas be declared a federal disaster area. This will ensure the availability of FEMA funding to expedite the recovery process of those areas impacted by recent storms/tornadoes. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 20, 2021

There were 11 confirmed tornadoes in Arkansas from the storm that ripped through the upper south and lower Midwest. One tornado in Arkansas was rated an EF4 and two others EF2s.