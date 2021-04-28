Hydration stations now required in public schools after new Arkansas law passes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law last week a new bill that requires new schools to have water bottle filling stations and for new filling stations to be installed in ongoing school additions and future renovations for existing schools.

The American Heart Association helped lead that effort to provide clean drinking water for those students who are in school.

The legislation was also supported by Healthy Active Arkansas, The Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention, and Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

According to the American Heart Foundation, drinking water helps a child’s performance and focus in school.

State Sen. Jane English of North Little Rock said, “The passage of this legislation shows our support for students by recognizing the importance of adequate water intake and the positive impact it has on children’s cognitive performance, visual attention and fine motor skills.”