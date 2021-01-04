Hytrol manufacturing facility coming to Fort Smith, creating 250 new jobs

Hytrol selected an existing 300,000-square-foot facility in Fort Smith as the site for its new operations

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hytrol Conveyor, which handles systems for a variety of industries, announced it will invest in a manufacturing plant in Fort Smith that will create 250 new jobs within five years.

After evaluating multiple locations in Arkansas and surrounding states, Hytrol selected an existing 300,000-square-foot facility in Fort Smith as the site for its new operations. Hytrol has signed a long-term lease with the owner of Spartan Logistics.

The facility is located at 6500 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith, according to a press release from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

“Hytrol has been in Jonesboro, Arkansas since 1962,” Hytrol President David Peacock said. “We began with 28 employees and have grown to more than 1,200 employees in that location. When it came time to expand with an additional production facility, it was an easy decision to stay in Arkansas. The workforce in Arkansas is second to none; the business climate supports our growth; and our values of faith, family, gratitude, empathy, commitment, and community align perfectly with Arkansas.”

Today, Hytrol has more than 700,000 square feet of production space and 48,000 square feet of research-and-development space in two facilities in Jonesboro that employ a combined total of more than 1,200 Arkansans.

