I-40 bridge connecting Arkansas, Tennessee closed for emergency maintenance

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark.- A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee is closed after a crack was found during an inspection on the bridge.

According to the ARDOT Twitter page, Tennessee highway crews are doing emergency maintenance on the Mississippi River bridge.

Crittenden Co: (UPDATE) I-40 EB & WB is closed due to TN emergency maintenance on the Mississippi River bridge. Traffic is being rerouted to I-55 as an alternate route. Monitor at https://t.co/cV0NdpEKer. #artraffic #neatraffic #arnews https://t.co/e8h6c4jIWY — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) May 11, 2021

ARDOT said traffic is being rerouted to I-55 as an alternate route.

According to ARDOT, there is no timeline for how long the maintenance and closure will be.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.