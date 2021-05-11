I-40 bridge connecting Arkansas, Tennessee closed for emergency maintenance

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark.- A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee is closed after a crack was found during an inspection on the bridge.
According to the ARDOT Twitter page, Tennessee highway crews are doing emergency maintenance on the Mississippi River bridge.
ARDOT said traffic is being rerouted to I-55 as an alternate route.
According to ARDOT, there is no timeline for how long the maintenance and closure will be.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.