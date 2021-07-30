I-40 bridge to Memphis to begin reopening eastbound lanes Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Friday that contractors are ahead of schedule and the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River will begin reopening on Saturday, July 31.

On Wednesday, Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said eastbound lanes would reopen on Monday, but the latest update would indicate that repairs are moving more quickly than anticipated heading into the weekend.

According to ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor, Friday, all I-40 westbound lanes should be completely open by August 6 after crews have removed all platforms, equipment and barriers in place for the repair effort.

Officials want to remind the public that the bridge remains an active work zone and are asking drivers to pay attention to all applicable message boards and traffic signs for a safe transition.