MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The I-55 Mississippi River Bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee will be closed Friday, Oct. 6 to Monday, Oct. 9 as crews continue construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange, TDOT announced.

The closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and end at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Some construction activities include work on the Wisconsin Bridge, repair work on the I-55 bridge, moving the concrete barrier rail and striping.

I-55 southbound will close at Bridgeport Road in West Memphis, Arkansas while the northbound lanes will close at South Parkway in Memphis, Tennessee.

The I-55 southbound ramp and Crump Boulevard westbound will also be closed.

Traffic only at South Third Street will use the Crump westbound outside lane and detour down the ramp to Riverside Drive and back up to I-55 northbound then exit at Metal Museum Drive.

Other route changes during this period include:

Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open

Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed

Riverside Drive NB will be closed

Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed

Travelers can get the latest construction activity and see live streams of traffic cameras at TNSmartWay.com/Traffic or call 511 for traffic information.