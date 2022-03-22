DUMAS, Ark. – After a gunfight resulted in dozens of shooting victims in Dumas last Saturday, first responders already on scene immediately stepped in to help. The newly-promoted fire chief was among those initial helpers, and he said he is glad the incident was not more deadly.

Chief Doug Weatherford first joined the fire department when he was 18 years old. He wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“I’ve been on about 43 years,” Weatherford said.

Despite decades of experience, Weatherford said he never experienced something like last Saturday. Two people exchanged gunfire at a ‘Hood-Nic’ car show, Arkansas State Police confirmed, which injured 27 people and killed one man.

“I’ve had to work automobile accidents where there was maybe three or four hurt but nothing of this magnitude,” Weatherford said.

Weatherford said he and his wife attended the event. He knew the organizers and helped coordinate where the event would be located after a two-year, COVID-related postponement. As they arrived, the shooting started.

“We came up on a young man that had been shot in both legs, and I called for an ambulance but realized an ambulance wouldn’t be able to get in there to us,” Weatherford said.

Weatherford loaded the man onto a vehicle and got him to the hospital. He and other firefighters stayed for several hours to assist in the emergency room.

“When you’ve been doing this as long as I have, things just click in,” Weatherford said. “You start focusing on the job at hand.”

More than half of the 22 small-town fire department employees came to help victims and assist police early in the investigation. Nearby towns provided first responders who also joined the effort, Weatherford said.

“My guys on the fire department showed up because they cared, and they wanted to help,” Weatherford said.

Despite 28 people being shot, including children, one person died. Considering the circumstances, the situation could have been much worse, Weatherford said, and the emergency response efforts may have saved lives.

Still, Weatherford said he does not want any added praise for the effort.

“I don’t consider myself a hero,” Weatherford said.

“It’s something that had to be done, and I happened to be there and was able to help,” Weatherford said.