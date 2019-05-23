Inmate death at Cummins Unit under investigation
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Officials with the Arkansas Department of Correction say they and Arkansas State Police are investigating after an inmate in the Cummins Unit died Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Correction, staff at the Cummins Unit observed Troy Crook,40, was suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds in a single-man cell around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Crook was transported to the unit infirmary, then was transferred to a local hospital where he later died, according to officials.
Crook was serving a 100-year sentence for two First Degree Murder charges out of Faulkner County.
Officials say in addition to state police's investigation, the Department of Correction will conduct an internal investigation.
