Inmate death at Cummins Unit under investigation

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Officials with the Arkansas Department of Correction say they and Arkansas State Police are investigating after an inmate in the Cummins Unit died Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Correction, staff at the Cummins Unit observed Troy Crook,40, was suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds in a single-man cell around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Crook was transported to the unit infirmary, then was transferred to a local hospital where he later died, according to officials.

Crook was serving a 100-year sentence for two First Degree Murder charges out of Faulkner County.

Officials say in addition to state police's investigation, the Department of Correction will conduct an internal investigation.