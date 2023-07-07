MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate at a correctional center in Osceola, Arkansas escaped Friday and is on the run, authorities said.

Joshua Harris, 32, was taking out the trash when he ran from the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center around 1:30 p.m.

The Department of Corrections said a search for Harris is underway in fields near the facility.

Harris is serving a five-year sentence on drug possession charges out of Independence County. He is white, 6-foot-2, 162 pounds with sandy colored hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a cross and Tweety Bird on his right forearm and Tiff on his ring finger, and he has a scar on either side of his neck, officials said.

The Northeast Community Correction Center houses offenders whose crimes are non-violent and non-sexual.