Inmate found dead at Varner Unit

GOULD, Ark. – An inmate at the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections has died from an apparent suicide.
Skyland Harris, 33, was found unresponsive in his locked cell on Tuesday, at 12:54 p.m.
Harris was serving a 20-year sentence out of Pulaski County for aggravated robbery.
Arkansas State Police will be investigating the death, with the Division of Corrections also conducting an internal investigation.
