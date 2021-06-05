Investigation begins Saturday after Green Forest officer-involved shooting

GREEN FOREST, Ark. – A Carroll County man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Green Forest on Saturday.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 8 a.m. involving 34-year-old Maung Tway reported by his three roommates.

According to investigators, when Tway was asked to step out of his bedroom he opened the door wielding a knife.

Tway allegedly continued to approach the officers despite demands to drop the knife.

One of the officers fired his pistol as Tway continued to approach wounding him.

Tway was transported to a Berryville hospital where he later died.

His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative case file to the Carroll County prosecuting attorney who will decide if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.