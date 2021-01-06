Investigation into the death of an infant in Ashdown, 1 person now in custody

ASHDOWN, Ark. – With the death of a 3-month-old baby in southwest Arkansas, an investigation is now underway.
Ashdown police officers responded to the 600 block of South 5th Street in Monday on reports of an infant that had stopped breathing.
According to investigators the 3-month-old was found unresponsive on a couch.
The child was taken to Little River Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead.
One woman has been taken into custody according to detectives.
The investigation is ongoing.
