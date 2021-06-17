Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a Waldo man was found mortally wounded by gunfire in Columbia County Wednesday night.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Waldo in response to someone being shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of 37-year-old Travares Kimbell.

CCSO says the Arkansas State Police, Waldo Police Department, and Magnolia Police Department have been working on this case diligently through the night.

If anyone has information the fatal shooting, please call Central Dispatch at (870) 234-5655.