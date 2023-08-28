CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – State investigators shared more information Monday on a weekend boat crash on Greers Ferry Lake that left one person dead and others injured.

Officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the agency overseeing the investigation into the crash, said a total of six people were on board of the two boats involved in the collision Sunday, with three people on each vessel.

AGFC officials confirmed that the crash happened on the Cleburne County side of the lake near the Sugarloaf area around 1 p.m.

In addition to the person who died in the crash, state investigators confirmed that four other people were injured in the incident.

On Sunday, officials at the scene said a pontoon boat and a speedboat were involved with the crash and had been taken out of the water.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators have not released the identity of the person who died in the crash, nor have they given an update on the other people injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.