LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The IRS is sending letters reminding Arkansas taxpayers affected in the March tornadoes that they have additional time to pay their taxes.

An advisory from the IRS on Wednesday said letters were being sent to taxpayers who lived in federally declared disaster areas reminding them of the extension. This applies to home and business owners in Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross counties, which were all impacted by the March 31 tornadoes.

The IRS stated that taxpayers whose tax records were located in these affected areas are also eligible for an extended deadline.

The extra-time reminder letter is being sent to clear up confusion about an IRS letter sent in the May/June timeframe that told taxpayers they had 21 days to pay any taxes due, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said. Those letters did not apply to people impacted by the storms.

“We know our initial mailing caused confusion for taxpayers and tax professionals, and we worked quickly to send a follow-up reminder to help reassure people,” Werfel said.

The deadline for Arkansas taxpayers in the three disaster-area counties is July 31, according to the agency.

Further information on the program is available on the IRS.gov website.