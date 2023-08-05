JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Jefferson County are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Jefferson County Deputy Justin Tomlinson

Early Saturday morning, Deputy Justin Tomlinson tragically died in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Pulaski County, according to deputies.

JCSO officials say his absence will be deeply felt and are urging the community to support not only each other but also Deputy Tomlinson’s family and loved ones.

Deputy Tomlinson was assigned to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Services Division and was assigned duties of transportation and court security.

More details and information on the collision will be shared when officials and investigators feel it is an appropriate time, according to the initial release.