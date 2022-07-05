HEBER SPRINGS, Ark – The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has reported a second drowning in as many days at Greer’s Ferry Lake.

Deputies said a 17-year-old swimming near the bluffs at Trouble Island on July 4 went down and did not resurface. The 17-year old’s name was not given in the sheriff’s office statement.

Deputies, area search and rescue crews and Arkansas Game and Fish officers have been searching the area since the incident. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday afternoon that the body had been found.

Investigators did not give the victim’s name, but the sheriff’s office extended its condolences to the family.

Deputies said this incident followed a July 3 drowning at the lake at the Dam Site recreation area, also fielded by the same agencies.

The sheriff’s office reminds swimmers that the lake can be dangerous, especially if someone is tired from swimming, more so if the fatigue is aggravated by heat, dehydration or alcohol consumption.

Life jackets are available in the swimming area and bluffs in the Dam Site, A Bluffs and Trouble Island areas of Greers Ferry Lake, and the use of flotation devices is encouraged.