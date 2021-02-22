Keep Arkansas Beautiful opens registration for annual spring cleanup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) announced on Monday that registration is open for its annual spring cleanup, the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas.

Arkansans across the state are encouraged to get outside and participate in local cleanup efforts throughout the spring season.

Organized by KAB, the Keep America Beautiful™ Great American Cleanup® in Arkansas begins on March 1, and various cleanup, beautification and recycling efforts will be held across the state until May 31.

During the nation’s largest community improvement effort, Arkansans volunteer annually to clean up and beautify their communities throughout a multitude of cleanup events.

Communities and groups are invited to sign up to organize a local cleanup this year at https://bit.ly/KABSignUp.

Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s free, print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup. Resources are available at http://bit.ly/KABClean.

Volunteers can find local cleanups on the calendar of events at http://bit.ly/KABevnt.

“As warmer weather approaches and we look forward to heading outside to enjoy what Arkansas has to offer, we invite all Arkansans to take pride in their state by removing litter, recycling and getting involved in a local event near you,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB.

During KAB’s two annual cleanup events last year, volunteers removed 410,197 pounds of bulky waste across 1,038 miles of roadside, 116 miles of waterway and shorelines, and 671 acres of parks and public areas. Arkansans also collected 3,496 tires, recycled 19,904 pounds of electronics and planted 384 trees, shrubs and flowers.

“In 2020, we were able to remove more than 150,000 pounds of litter during 212 cleanup events,” said Camp. “We are thankful for each Arkansan who participated last year during these challenging times. It’s because of them that volunteers can find so many local cleanup and beautification events near them.”