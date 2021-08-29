Labor Day fireworks set to return to Lake Hamilton on Sept. 5

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. — The skies over Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs will light up with fireworks to celebrate Labor Day once again.

The Labor Day free fireworks display sponsored by Visit Hot Springs will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, at 8:40 p.m. on Lake Hamilton.

“We had paused the Labor Day fireworks for three years, but we’re resuming them because so many people told us how much they enjoyed the display,” Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said.

In case of rain, the fireworks will be held Monday, Sept. 6.

The fireworks are shot from barges in the middle of Lake Hamilton at the first Highway 7 bridge opposite the DoubleTree Hotel in Hot Springs. Those who want to watch from the water are asked to keep a safe distance from the fireworks launching area and keep watch for fellow boaters.

The fireworks will be synchronized with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 when fans watch the display.

For more information call Steve Arrison at 501-321-2027.