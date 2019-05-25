Lake visitors should take caution of high water during holiday weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ASHDOWN, Ark. – Dierks Lake is experiencing high water causing 51 campsites to be closed.

As the water recedes, some campsites and camping loops will remain closed to allow for flood damage repairs and to clean up the sites.

Campgrounds and facilities that will be affected at Dierks Lake are as follows: Jefferson Ridge Loop 1, Loop 2, and all swim beaches.

We would like to apologize for any inconvenience this causes our visitors.

Water levels are higher than normal at Dierks, De Queen, Gillham, and Millwood lakes so please be aware of floating debris and submerged objects. Wear your life jacket and watch out for others when boating. You might be doing everything right, but another boater who is not paying attention could put you and those with you in serious danger.

For more information about recreational activities at our parks please visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, our webpage at http://www.swl.usace.army.mil/ or call the Army Corps of Engineers Millwood Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 1-870-898-3343.