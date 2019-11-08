Leaders across the Delta talk about keeping communities safe from flooding

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Leaders across the Delta met Friday to talk about keeping their communities safe the next time the Arkansas River floods.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington took the podium. She calls the historic flooding a wake-up call. Sixty homes in Pine Bluff were under several feet of water.

Mayor Washington says that number would have been much higher if there was a levee breach.

“There’s so many levees that have gone unattended over the years,” Washington says. “We’re making sure those levee boards are re-established and they’re monitored.”

The governor appointed Washington to a statewide levee task force.

By the end of the year, they’re supposed to release a report including ways to improve levee system.