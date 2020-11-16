Legislators file bill for Arkansas ‘Hate Crime’ law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new bill filed by a group of lawmakers Monday aims to finally bring a Hate Crimes law to Arkansas.

The new legislation would seek enhanced sentencing for crimes committed on someone “due to the person’s attributes” as well as require the state to keep an annual report on hate crimes committed in the state.

Some of the attributes covered in the bill include race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, homelessness, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex, disability, or service in United States Armed Forces.

The enhanced sentencing for such crimes could add a 20 percent increase to sentences or fines.

The annual report would be maintained by the Attorney General’s office, with assistance from the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Crime Information Center, and published each December.

Arkansas is currently one of three states without hate crimes legislation, along with South Carolina and Wyoming.

There is already opposition to the measure. The Little Rock-based group Family Council issued a release Monday afternoon outlining their issues with the bill, saying in part that “no law has ever stopped hate, and no law ever will.”

Family Council President Jerry Cox also contended in the release that such laws “promote unequal justice.”