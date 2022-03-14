LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – March is National Nutrition Month, and according to a newly-released study, two cities in Arkansas were named as two of most obese cities in the United States.

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas to determine communities where weight-related problems are most prevalent.

Fayetteville and Little Rock both ranked in the top 20 most overweight and obese cities, with Little Rock ranking number seven and Fayetteville ranking number 20.

The report also shows that Little Rock has the highest percentage of obese adults and the highest percent of adults with high blood pressure.

With one representing the worst conditions, the report shows that Little Rock received a nine in health and consequences and a 14 in food and fitness. Fayetteville received a 36 in health and consequences and a 27 in food and fitness in the report.

On a national level, the study shows that the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro in Texas takes the top spot for the “fattest city in the U.S.” Multiple metro areas in Texas have the highest share of obese adults, physically inactive adults and diabetic adults, according to the report.

To view the full report on the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S., visit WalletHub.com.