LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A just-released study shows that what city you live in may impact how well you keep your New Year’s resolutions, and Little Rock ranked poorly.

Consumer finance site WalletHub ranked Little Rock as 160 of 182 cities for its ability to support New Year’s resolutions. The study ranked across 57 metrics to score health, financial, school and work, bad habit and relationship resolutions.

Little Rock scored lowest on health resolutions due to its comparative lack of fitness facilities and its share of obese adults with poor diet habits. Bad habit resolution also ranked poorly for the city, factoring in such things as binge drinking, adult smokers and adults with inadequate sleep.

Seattle, Washington, ranked number one in the survey, while Newark, New Jersey, ranked lowest at 182.

Sticking to a resolution is always a problem, according to fitness expert and P90X creator Tony Horton, quoted in NewsNation. He encourages consistency, using a weight loss resolution as an example.

“You can’t conquer the world in the first 15 days,” Horton said in the interview. “How about we just lose, you know, five pounds in the first couple of weeks? If you do that. And if you’re consistent with it, the more you do, the better you get.”

Horton also recommended accountability to a friend or partner and writing a plan of attack for meeting goals.

“I always say, write it down, put it on your refrigerator, your front door, your bathroom mirror, because if you write it down, you’ll do it. If you’re winging it, you won’t,” he said.