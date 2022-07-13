LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas military veterans with questions about claims for the Veterans Administration will have an opportunity to get them answered in a virtual event.

The VA regional office is holding the Virtual Claims Clinic on July 28 from 4-6 p.m. where vets can call in with questions. Callers will be able to speak one-on-one with VA Little Rock staff who are prepared to assist with specific questions.

“We strive to meet the needs of the Veterans in the state of Arkansas and provide multiple avenues for them to connect with us. It is our duty and honor to assist with their VA benefits,” Little Rock VA Regional Office Executive Director Sammie Quillin said. “Even as we conduct in-person, community outreach events, we will continue to offer these virtual claims clinics as an avenue for veterans to reach us. We have such a diverse population outside of the metropolitan areas of the state and we need to work even harder to reach those who are in our rural areas and those unable to reach us by other means.”

Callers can confer on existing claims, or learn how to file a new claim with the VA.

VA regional offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage and home loan guarantees.

VA disability compensation is a monthly tax-free payment to Veterans who became sick or injured while serving in the military, and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse.

To reserve a virtual event timeslot, Veterans are asked to call 501-370-3829 by 4 p.m. on July 27.

The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., while the Veterans Assistance Line, 501-370-3829, is manned Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Veterans and their family members may also take advantage of VA’s Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), a new, easy-to-use, online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. More information about VA benefits is available on the VA website, or by calling 800-827-1000.