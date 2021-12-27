Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting one day after Christmas

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred just south of Paris on the evening of December 26.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the residence on Six Mile Road, they found a man’s body. Officers said the victim lived just down the road from the scene.

Police stated that the Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and an Arkansas State Police special agent processed the scene.

The alleged shooter, a 51-year-old resident of the home where the victim’s body was found, was taken in for questioning, officers said.

The victim’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.