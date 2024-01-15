LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Winter weather has swept across Arkansas, and viewers have captured the moments snow fell throughout the Natural State.
Snowfall amounts and timing varied in different parts of the state, but all corners are still experiencing the below-freezing temperatures.
The National Weather Service began issuing Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings on Sunday and they continued into Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, snowflakes began to move out of the state, but the Arkansas Storm Team is predicting the arctic temperatures to stay well into the week.
The sweeping snowstorm came just over a week after the first snowfall of 2024 that hit parts of northern and central Arkansas. Although, this snowfall differs due to the extreme cold and lack of moisture.
Want to share more pictures of snow in your area? Send us your little winter wonderland at pics@FOX16.com or through the Arkansas Storm Team App.