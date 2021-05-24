Looking for a home where the buffalo roam? Try Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Bella Vista are advising drivers to avoid Glasgow Road in the area of Fire Station 3 and Branchwood on Monday morning as officers work to redirect a herd of buffalo.

“We are attempting to redirect a herd of buffalo – no, that is not a typo – that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway,” the Bella Vista Police Department said on Facebook at 8:18 a.m. on Monday.

Police have shut down the road and are asking the public & media to avoid the area at this time.

