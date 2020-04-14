Lost photo returned after tornado takes it 60 miles away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)- A Jonesboro woman is reunited with belongings she lost after an EF-3 tornado ripped off her roof.

Among the recovered items was a baby photo of Savannah Luster’s son. The photo was found about 60 miles north in Piggot.

According to KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro, the photo landed in Taniya Carpenter’s yard and after cleaning the mud off of it, she posted it to Facebook. It reached over 11,000 shares.

Luster said she saw the post after family and friends tagged her.

