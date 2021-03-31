Lyon College athlete dies, coroner says foul play not suspected

BATESVILLE, Ark.- Lyon College officials announced Tuesday a student athlete passed away.

Independence County Coroner Wesley Gay told content partner KAIT Region 8 News, Ignacio “Nacho” Gomez, 23, was working out with friends Tuesday morning when he collapsed.

The coroner said because Gomez had no prior medical history, his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, but he does not believe there was any foul play.

Click here to read more from KAIT Region 8 News.

Lyon College officials posted on their Facebook page, “Gomez was a Spanish major minoring in business administration and a member of Mortar Board.”

Officials from the college also noted Gomez set records for the football program and planned to play professionally or become a coach.

Lyon College officials say they will be supporting students by connecting them with resources at the Chaplain’s Office and the Counseling Center.