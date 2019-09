MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A man who was accused of first-degree murder has been acquitted.

According to prosecutor Matt Durrett, Dale Wayne Bryant, 56, was acquitted of first-degree murder.

Bryant and his counsel claimed self-defense. They said he shot and killed Samuel Hicks, 30, because Hicks had a gun and Bryant believed he was in danger.

The jury voted unanimously.

Bryant doesn’t have to pay any fines because the case is dropped.

A civil case; however, has been filed against him.