Maintenance work on Highway 278 bridge in McGehee means temporary closures

DEASH COUNTY, Ark.- Surface maintenance of the Highway 278 bridge in McGehee means temporary closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Crews will close Highway 278 between C.B. King Drive and Highland Drive in McGehee daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting on Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9. This closure will allow crews to complete maintenance work on the bridge surface, weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled with traffic barricades, signage, and detoured along Highway 65. Caution should be used through work zones.
Additional information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
