NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps give two Northwest Arkansas kids their own vacations.

The organization partnered with Rogers High School students to grant a 10-year-old leukemia patient’s wish.

Emma of Bella Vista told the Make-A-Wish Foundation that she wished to “swim and snorkel with pretty fish.”

So, the Rogers High School Deca Club students put on a fundraiser to make it happen.

The Marketing and Business Club teamed up with the University of Arkansas softball team to surprise Emma and her family with a trip to Hawaii.

“We had the University of Arkansas softball team come because she loves to play and watch softball, bring her out to throw the first pitch and hang out with the team for Media Day and in the dugout for the game day, a full softball experience at the U of A,” said Nick Lamson, president of Rogers High School Deca Club.

The Deca Club raised $10,000 for Emma’s trip.

Six-year-old Cameron Brown of Prairie Grove is in remission from lymphoma.

Chi Omega at the University of Arkansas heard about his dream of going to Disney World and its members raised thousands of dollars in November to make Cameron’s wish a reality.

Cameron and his dad, Daniel Brown, say they’re looking forward to it.

“It’s a blessing,” said Daniel. “I know we’re going to enjoy it. We really appreciate it a lot.”

Chi Omega supports Make-A-Wish as its philanthropy. Cameron and his family will be heading to Disney World on March 18.