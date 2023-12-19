WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A man is dead after a high-speed chase led to a crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas Tuesday.

According to Arkansas State Police, a trooper assisting a drug task force in West Memphis pursued the 43-year-old suspect, who was also wanted on multiple felony warrants.

ASP officials said the trooper was getting ready to perform a PIT maneuver when the suspect, who police said was driving 140 mph, suddenly applied his brakes, causing a collision.

Authorities said the vehicle came to a stop at the bottom of an embankment beyond the south shoulder.

“The suspect was driving recklessly and putting the public in extreme danger by driving at high speeds, passing on the shoulder, and almost running other vehicles off the roadway,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God our Trooper and other motorists were not injured.”

The situation caused a traffic backup in the eastbound lanes around the weigh station near the river and extended to the split with Interstate 55. Traffic was moving again by 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas State Police are still investigating the incident.