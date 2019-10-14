Update: Man found shot dead in Pine Bluff was local businessman

Update:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police have identified a local businessman as the homicide victim found on Monday.

The Pine Bluff Police Department says Richard Ratliff, 69, was found dead inside a vacant apartment in a building that he owned but where he did not live.

Police believe he had been shot to death.

Original story:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A man is reported dead as police investigate a Monday homicide.

Police say the victim was found dead inside an apartment on W. 10th Avenue.

Additional details from this police news release:

Officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department are in the early stages of investigating a homicide. Officers were dispatched to 2202 W. 10th in reference to a medical call. Once there, Officers found a white male inside of an apartment, with an apparent gunshot wound, unresponsive. The male was later pronounced dead. The identity of the male is not being released until next of kin is notified.

It is still early in the investigation and the detectives are actively investigating. There is no suspect information. This is the city’s 26th homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below.

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/