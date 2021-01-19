Man dies after rollover crash in SW Arkansas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A man was killed following a rollover crash Monday morning in southwest Arkansas.

The accident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on County Rd. 12 in McNeil.

According to Arkansas State Police, 27-year-old Charles J. Smelser, of Waldo, was traveling southbound when his 2012 Toyota left the road, overturned and hit a tree.

ASP said Smelser died on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

